Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.