Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,179 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

