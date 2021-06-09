Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,954,000.

Shares of SQM opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

