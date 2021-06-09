Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 134.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Farfetch by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Farfetch by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

