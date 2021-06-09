Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,654 Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,654 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

