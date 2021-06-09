3,680 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PVH by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PVH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

PVH stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

