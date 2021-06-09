Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of HARP opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

