Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):
- 6/4/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on the stock.
SSPG stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.56.
In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).
