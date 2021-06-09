Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

