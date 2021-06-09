Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

