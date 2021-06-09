Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.79 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.