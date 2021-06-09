Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,744,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

