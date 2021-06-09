Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in nCino by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in nCino by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last ninety days.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

