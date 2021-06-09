Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

