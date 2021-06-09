Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,765 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.