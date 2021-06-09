Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

