Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,446.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.

PGNY stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.