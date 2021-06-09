Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,446.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.
PGNY stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
