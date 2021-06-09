$191.07 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $191.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.30 million and the lowest is $186.18 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $760.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.44 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.