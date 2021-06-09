Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

