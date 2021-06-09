Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,013,487.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.80, for a total transaction of $2,013,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,355,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $231.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

