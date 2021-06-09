Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

