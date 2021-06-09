The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE WOW opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

