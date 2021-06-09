Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $10,153,678.05 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.