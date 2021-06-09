The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $545,766. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.