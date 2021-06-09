The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $414,000 Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $343,356 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

