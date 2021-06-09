UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of UMH Properties worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

