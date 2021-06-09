QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QAD were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QAD by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QAD by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QAD by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in QAD by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

