The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $444,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,235 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

