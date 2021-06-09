Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Solid margin growth due to lower integration costs was an advantage during the first quarter. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive. However, lower volumes in the supply chain were a concern. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.22.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

