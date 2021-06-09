The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 768 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

