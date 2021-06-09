Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vale were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 306,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

