Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,867 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $18,854,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.