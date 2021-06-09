Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,246 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNWB opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

