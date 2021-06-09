Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $20.68

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $21.83. Merus shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 2,522 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Merus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.