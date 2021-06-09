Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.83. Clarus shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $798.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.