Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.60. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 82,610 shares.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

