argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $356.00 to $344.00. The stock had previously closed at $269.93, but opened at $258.13. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $258.20, with a volume of 2,430 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.62.

Get argenx alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 670.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.