Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $30.31. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,456. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

