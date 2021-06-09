Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.34. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.