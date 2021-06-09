American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.02% of American River Bankshares worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

AMRB opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

