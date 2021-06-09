Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,710 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

