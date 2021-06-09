Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

