Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of Howard Bancorp worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

