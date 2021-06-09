Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuwellis and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.79 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.40 Masimo $1.14 billion 10.03 $240.30 million $3.60 57.91

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Masimo 19.54% 14.95% 12.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Masimo has a consensus target price of $291.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.81%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Summary

Masimo beats Nuwellis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

