Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

