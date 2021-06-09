$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

