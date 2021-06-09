Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to Sell

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

