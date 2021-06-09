Cowen Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “Outperform”

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

BIIB opened at $395.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.42. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

