$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $72.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.45 million and the lowest is $71.89 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million and a PE ratio of 204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

