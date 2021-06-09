PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.14.

PVH stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

